The Nazko Road, according to Drive BC, is now open once again to traffic.

It was closed earlier this morning due to a washout at Udy Creek Bridge.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said recent high water washed out a small segment of the bridge approach at the east abutment.

Emcon Services was called in to make the necessary repairs.

ORIGINAL STORY

Nazko Road is closed at Udy Creek Bridge, about 20 kilometres east of Nazko, due to a washout this morning.

This is the latest from the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure…

“Recent high water has washed out a small segment of the bridge approach at the east abutment. The ministry’s maintenance contractor, Emcon Services, is mobilizing equipment and will be working to repair the site as quickly as possible. Assessment and repair plans are in progress.”

Drive BC is now reporting that the estimated time of re-opening is at around 3-30.