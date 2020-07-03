Williams Lake RCMP is looking for the public’s assistance in helping their investigation of an incident that took place this past Tuesday (June 30th) afternoon.

In a news release, Corporal Fraser Bjornson said police responded to a complaint of a criminal incident reported to have occurred sometime between 1:30 pm and 2:30 pm in the area of 11th Avenue and Huston Street.

Williams Lake Staff Sargeant Del Byron said no other details will be released.

If you have any information about this incident you’re asked to call the Williams Lake RCMP 250-392-6211 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.