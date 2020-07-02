(Files by Justin Madu-MyPGNow)

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 24 new cases of COVID-19, boosting the province’s total up to 2,940.

Of those, there are just 160 active cases however.

17 people are in hospital, including 2 in intensive care.

Ten of the hospitalized people are in the Fraser Health Authority.

3 more deaths have occurred, as the death toll reaches 177.

Additionally, 2,603 people have now fully recovered – an 88% recovery rate.

There have been no new cases in Northern Health for more than three weeks.

There were also no new cases announced today in Interior Health.

Henry reminded the public that anyone entering British Columbia from outside the country must self-isolate for 14 days.

All community outbreaks have been declared over.

Dr. Henry also spoke on border restrictions, including the closed border between Canada and the United States:

“My understanding is that those restrictions have been expanded until August 31st.”

The breakdown by health authority is as follows: