The Cariboo was well above seasonal averages when it came to the total amount of precipitation that fell in the month of June.

Armel Castellan, Meteorologist for Environment Canada with the numbers.

“Quesnel saw 78 millimeters and they traditionally see only 66 so that gives them 117 percent of normal precipitation for the month of June. In Williams Lake just shy of 77 millimeters, they would see a slightly less than Quesnel with 59 so that’s 131 percent of normal”.

Castellan said for Quesnel it was the 21st wettest June on record and 15th for Williams Lake.

Castellan added the reason for all the precipitation was due to a big trough that took over the latter part of May and really hasn’t relinquished too much.

June was also cooler than usual in the Cariboo at one point two degrees below normal, the average temperature for June is 14 point 7 but this year it was 13 point 4.

Castellan says when there is a significant drop in temperature edging towards two degrees below normal then it starts to become a top 10 for setting a record.

Environment Canada is forecasting that for the week of July 6th to 13th it’s going to be cooler than normal with temperatures continuing to be a couple of degrees below the seasonal norm.