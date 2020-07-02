The Cariboo Regional District’s Emergency Operations Centre has been keeping a close eye on rivers and waterways due to the amount of rain that’s fallen in the region over the last few days.

Communications Manager Chris Keam has this update

“We had upgraded to Flood Watch Warnings for the Middle Fraser that includes Williams Lake and 100 Mile House. The Flood Watch is maintained for Big Creek and Chilko River. Of significant concern right now is the Quesnel River just because of the amount of rain we’re getting and even though the rain is expected to taper off a little bit today the forecast right now is for isolated thundershowers which can bring a lot of rain all at once in localized areas”.

Keam said they have received calls today (Thursday) from Big Creek and just north of Lac La Hache that there is flooding in those areas.

Environment Canada reported that yesterday 17 millimeters of rain fell in the Williams Lake area.