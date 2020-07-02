Williams Lake RCMP has recently received reports of suspect(s) attempting to pass what appears to be counterfeit United States currency.

Police say if you come in contact with money appearing to be counterfeit to notify the Williams Lake detachment or the local police in the area where the money was located immediately.

If you have any information about this or any other criminal offense to call the Williams Lake RCMP 250-561-3300 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.