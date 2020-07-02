Members of Williams Lake City Council ratified at Tuesday night’s council meeting to attend a Sweat Ceremony to be hosted in the community of Esk’et.

Following comments made at the June 16th Council Meeting regarding residential schools, Councillor Brenner was invited by Irene and Freddy Johnson, her adopted family, to partake which she told council she is looking forward to attending and what that means to her

“It’s an opportunity for Esk’et and for my family to share their journey with healing and their thoughts on residential schools and education around residential schools. I’m really excited that we’re able to take part in this and that we’ve been invited, and I think it opens the door for us to engage with other communities so I’m excited for that”.

The invitation was further extended to all City Council and staff which all members voted on attending July 7th.