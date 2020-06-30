(Files by Catherine Garrett-MyPGNow)

There have been no new cases of Covid-19 in Northern Health, as the region now marks over three weeks without one.

There was one new case announced today in Interior Health out of the 12 people who tested positive provincewide.

Just 152 of the now 2,916 cases in BC remain active.

BC also went another day without a death, although 174 people have died since the pandemic’s onset.

In addition, 18 people remain in hospital, with four in intensive care.

“There have been no new health-care facility outbreaks, and the outbreak at Valhaven Home in the Fraser Health region has been declared over. In total, four long-term care or assisted-living facilities and one acute care facility have active outbreaks,” said Provincial Health Officer Doctor Bonnie Henry in today’s press briefing.

“There have been no new community outbreaks, and the public health teams continue to provide support for the one remaining community location.”

BC residents are reminded to maintain physical distancing during Canada Day celebrations, Dr. Henry added.

“While this will be a different Canada Day for all of us, there are many virtual celebrations being planned and other fun ways to safely connect with friends and family. By doing our part, we can continue to keep our curve flat and protect our communities and those we care for most.”