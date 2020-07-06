Meet Violetta Hurko – Quesnel’s Real Estate Matchmaker

Matchmaker, matchmaker, make me a match… find me a home… catch me a catch!

Oh, oh. Now you’ve got this song stuck in your head. But all joking aside, local realtor, Violetta Hurko loves to do just that! Match her clients with the perfect home!

“I am not a salesperson, I am a matchmaker,” says Violetta, a realtor with Royal LePage Aspire Realty in Quesnel. “I match great people with great houses,” then adds, “My philosophy in real estate is simple: I introduce people to many houses, and then I work hard to match them with the home that is perfect for them.”

And just like a REAL matchmaker, Violetta exudes warmth and enthusiasm when it comes to helping people achieve their dream of becoming happy and proud homeowners.

Her backstory? After 12 years in the real estate industry in the lower mainland, Violetta discovered a place of breathtaking scenery, a friendly community atmosphere, and the comfortable small-town feel of the interior of British Columbia. In August of 2017, she made the move to the beautiful City of Quesnel. And, as of today, she has 15 happy years of successfully matching homes to people in the real estate industry.

Violetta’s specialty is relocation – helping out-of-town homebuyers from BC’s Lower Mainland, or anywhere else, familiarize themselves and fall in love with the laid-back lifestyle of Quesnel. She’s even helped several clients purchase the perfect home, sight unseen!

First time homebuyers are a thrill because she can put her extensive knowledge of the Quesnel market to use and help them navigate the whole home buying experience, while matching them with a home that meets their needs.

And, to make your home buying or home SELLING experience as smooth and as seamless as possible, Violetta’s real estate matchmaking extends to include an expert team of lenders, mortgage brokers, inspectors and attorneys.

Another aspect of real estate that Violetta excels at is the marketing and promotion of your property. She is well known for her knowledgeable, in-depth videos, accurate and appealing descriptions, and, most importantly, for her integrity and honesty.

She’s known to be flexible, easy to work with, and always has your best interest at heart. All the makings of the perfect real estate matchmaker!

Real estate matchmaking services Violetta Hurko provides:

Relocation specialist, who helps out-of-town home buyers

First time home buyer specialist

Home seller specialist

Marketing and promotion specialist

An outstanding support team of lenders, inspectors, and attorneys

Honesty and integrity in all transactions

In-depth Quesnel market assessment and knowledge

Getting to know Violetta Hurko:

Moved to Quesnel June 2018

Originally from Poland (speaks fluent Polish). She spent her early years in Ontario

Moved to the Lower Mainland and enjoyed 12 years of real estate success

Attended both the University of British Columbia (UBC) and BCIT

Member of the Quesnel Rotary Club

A supporter of many local Quesnel initiatives

Violetta is your perfect match when it comes to real estate buying, selling, and investing in Quesnel and the Cariboo district.

Contact Violetta Hurko today at Royal LePage Aspire Realty in Quesnel and get your perfect home match started tomorrow.

Matchmaker, matchmaker, make me a match with Violetta Hurko’s contact info!

Violetta Hurko

Royal LePage Aspire Realty

395 Kinchant Street

Quesnel, BC V2J 2R5

Office: 250-564-4488

Cell: 250-255-5065

Email: violet.hurko@gmail.com

Website: www.royallepage.ca/en/agent/british-columbia/quesnel/violetta-hurko/