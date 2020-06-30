Although the traditional way of celebrating Canada Day in Boitanio Park is canceled due to COVID-19, the City of Williams Lake has come up with a plan-B.

To mark the nation’s 153rd birthday tomorrow (Wednesday), the city will be hosting a city-wide “stay-apart to come-together” virtual Canada Day celebration.

Events and Marketing Coordinator Guillermo Angel said residents are encouraged to follow the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex on Facebook and the City’s website for the full list of events that will be planned for families to take part in.

At noon Angel said the Williams Lake Fire Department, RCMP and Central Cariboo Search and Rescue, and the Lakers Car Club will hold three separate processions throughout Williams Lake followed by something special.

“The Williams Lake Flying Club has also generously partnered with us to provide some flyovers over the City at 1 pm, so this is when we’re kinda thinking that most people will be out actually enjoying their barbecue or enjoying their picnic, so it would be great for them to look up and see the different airplanes flying overhead as another way to bring the community together and celebrating Canada Day”.

“It’s unfortunate we won’t be able to come together and celebrate Canada Day through the regular festivities and events that we all look forward to every year,” said Mayor Walt Cobb. “But we hope this virtual event will connect and inspire individual Canada Day celebrations throughout the City in people’s own homes and neighborhoods”.