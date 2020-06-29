More than 100 local governments and First Nations communities have been approved and will get their share of $4.2 million in provincial emergency preparedness funding.

The funding is a part of a nearly $69.5 million Community Emergency Preparedness Fund designed to help communities prepare for and respond to disasters.

In a statement released on Friday, June 26th, it said the investment through the CEPF will support emergency support services that provide short-term, essential supports to British Columbians impacted by disasters.

It also noted that it will also support emergency operations centers, equipment and emergency training at the community level.

In the Cariboo the Emergency Support Services recipients are:

100 Mile House $18,440

Williams Lake ESS capacity building project $9,543

Emergency Operations Centres that were approved:

Tsilhqo’tin National Government $110,887 for Regional EOC equipment project

Williams Lake $23,500 for EOC efficiency upgrades.

The Province provides the funding, which is administered by the Union of British Columbia Municipalities and divided into seven streams:

flood risk assessment, emergency support services, emergency operations centers and training, structural flood mitigation, evacuation routes, Indigenous cultural safety, and cultural humility training as well as volunteer and composite fire department equipment and training.