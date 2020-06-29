RCMP in 100 Mile House say they received a report Friday, June 26th of a distraught possibly suicidal male near Centennial Park. Family members had been concerned and not able to locate the individual during the day. Family located him shortly before 9:30 PM, but he ran into the park. RCMP responded along with BC ambulance, South Cariboo Search and Rescue, and a police dog unit. The 49-year-old man was located safely after about an hour and was treated at 100 Mile Hospital.

Staff Sgt Svend Nielsen says the sooner that RCMP are involved in these types of incidents, the sooner specialized units such as Search and Rescue and police dogs can be called to assist. Time can be of the essence when someone is at risk such as was the case in this circumstance. The man’s family thanks everyone for their assistance.