Williams Lake RCMP is looking for the public’s assistance in locating a stolen motorbike.

Police describe it as a 1992 Honda VFR with a grey and purple stripe down the side of the bike and say it went missing sometime on April 18, 2020.

Anyone with any information, or if you have seen this motorbike, please contact the Williams Lake RCMP 250-392-6211 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.