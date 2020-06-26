The Cariboo Regional District’s Emergency Operation Centre is seeing some leveling off in some of the rivers in the region but with unsettled weather forecasted over the weekend, there may be some isolated patches of flooding.

Manager of Communications Chris Keam said as always they’re advising people to be prepared to be ready and although they don’t expect a huge risk, they just know that there is a slight risk and respond accordingly.

Keam also had the latest information from the BC River Forecast Centre

“At 12:30 today (Friday) there was some new information put out. They did issue a high streamflow advisory for the Chilcotin River and tributaries that includes Big Creek and Chilko River so those will be places if people are nearby them, we hope they’ll stay back from the riverbanks. If people live in those areas they should be aware and maybe a bit prepared for the unexpected this weekend, but we’re hoping and we’re a little bit confident that they won’t have to see that”.

Keam added that the Quesnel River is still quite high and out in Likely they’re seeing some high levels as well.

In Quesnel, the level of the Fraser River has risen over the last couple of days.