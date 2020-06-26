(Files by Justin Madu-MyPGNow)

There are 10 new cases of COVID-19 province-wide, all in the Fraser Health authority according to a joint statement by Minister of Health Adrian Dix and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

There are now 2,878 cases in British Columbia, 159 of which are active.

2,545 people have now fully recovered, although 17 people remain in hospital, five of which are in ICU.

88% of those diagnosed with the virus in British Columbia have now fully recovered.

One more individual has died, and 174 people have passed away because of the virus.

