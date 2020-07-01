Phase 4 at Ridgewood Landing

If you haven’t already heard, Phases 1 – 3 of Ridgewood Landing are officially sold-out! With this milestone crossed, the NewRock Team will be focusing on the highly anticipated fourth phase during the 2020 building season. Here’s what you need to know.

Ridgewood Landing is a community of bungalow condos currently being built and sold in University Heights. Located on Rowe Street, just off Typer Blvd, this location is conveniently close to shopping and main roads and features excellent views of the river valley. Designed to offer Exceptional Adult Living, Ridgewood Landing is a compelling choice for anyone looking at a condo.

Check out this birds-eye view of Phase 4 to get your bearings.

Walk-out Basements

In addition to its great location, Phase 4 will introduce NewRock’s whole range of floorplans with walk-out basements. The grade of this site has allowed this highly sought after basement design throughout the entire phase, which makes units here, unlike any other in the community. The ability to fully customize your basement is already a massive perk of having a bungalow condo built by the NewRock team, but the walk-out is a significant upgrade that will automatically take your plans to the next level.

Get a closer look at this site-plan by checking out the official Ridgewood Landing website! Which floorplan and walk-out location is the one for you?

Community Green Space

The layout of Ridgewood Landing was carefully considered and made Phase 4 the focal point of the community. A great example of this is the community green space that will run through the middle of the development. With a garden path, benches and beautiful landscaping, this space will be enjoyed by all — but enjoyed most out the door of your walk-out basement.

As a condo development, all of the landscaping and outdoor maintenance is taken care of and will serve to keep this community space looking its best. This means that you’ll get all of the aesthetic benefits of a professionally designed green space, right off of your back door, without having to do any of the work! If Ridgewood Landing seems to check all of your boxes for downsizing without the downgrade, then don’t miss Phase 4 and this unique opportunity.

Don’t Miss Your Chance

The first 3 phases at Ridgewood Landing sold quickly, and the same is expected for Phase 4! Call or text Sandra today at (250) 617 – 6844 to book your tour of the showhome! Ridgewood Landing is open select hours on the weekends or anytime during the week by appointment.



