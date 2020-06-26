The Board of Education announced that Norine Durban has a permanent role as Secretary-Treasurer for School District 27.

Norine Durban was serving the District in a temporary capacity since the departure of her predecessor Kevin Futcher in December 2018.

Durban started with School District 27 in 1998 as a payroll clerk until 2005 when she moved into the Assistant Accountant position until November 2007 when she was appointed District Business Manager.

Durban stepped in as Acting Secretary-Treasurer in December 2018 then was appointed Interim Secretary-Treasurer in February 2019 until she was offered the position permanently at a recent meeting of the Board of Education

In a news release, it stated that the Board recognized Durban’s commitment and work ethic as well as her dedication to ensuring that business and financial operations in the District continued to function efficiently and most recently was able to deliver a balanced budget to the Board.

Durban will continue to serve the District as a member of the Senior Leadership team under the direction of Chris Van Der Mark School District 27 Superintendent