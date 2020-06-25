Now through July 10th, BC Wildfire Service crews will be burning piles of woody debris near 100 Mile House.

These burns will be conducted in 3 locations, the Bridge Lake Ice Caves on the southwest side of Bridge Lake, Nolan Creek Provincial Park on the south side of Green Lake, and the 99 Mile Ski Trails south of 100 Mile House.

Fire Information Officer for the Cariboo Fire Centre Jessica Mack explains the work being done.

“This is a part of ongoing fuel management projects in those areas, so piles have already been accumulated into piles and by removing this material there will be less fuel available to burn in the event that a wildfire is in the area”.

Piles will only be lit if conditions are suitable and allow for quick smoke dissipation and BC Wildfire Service personnel will be on-site and monitoring these fires.

Cariboo Fire Centre reminds residents smoke and flames may be visible from 100 Mile House and surrounding communities.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire, or open burning violation call 1-800-663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cellphone.