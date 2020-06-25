Evacuation alerts for six properties in the Fern Road-Maple Drive area of Quesnel have been lifted by the Cariboo Regional District’s Emergency Operations Centre effective immediately.

Those properties are:

671 Fern Road

682 Fern Road

692 Fern Road

734 Maple Dr

750 Maple Dr

766 Maple Dr

There are 2 properties that remain on evacuation order 702 and 718.

An evacuation alert or order may need to be reissued due to flooding activity and residents must remain prepared.