Six Properties In Quesnel Have Evacuation Alerts Lifted
Evacuation alerts for six properties in the Fern Road-Maple Drive area of Quesnel have been lifted by the Cariboo Regional District’s Emergency Operations Centre effective immediately.
Those properties are:
671 Fern Road
682 Fern Road
692 Fern Road
734 Maple Dr
750 Maple Dr
766 Maple Dr
There are 2 properties that remain on evacuation order 702 and 718.
An evacuation alert or order may need to be reissued due to flooding activity and residents must remain prepared.