BC Hydro crews are still dealing with the aftermath of a wind storm that made its way through the Quesnel area on Tuesday. (June 23)

Spokesperson Dave Mosure says there are still six locations without power today…

“The first one up is a pretty generic description, it’s north, south and east of Fraser Road. It’s got 33 customers, they’ve been out since 3 o’clock yesterday afternoon. The second one I’ve got 32 customers out in the 1800 to 2000 block of Carlson Canyon Road and the 1900 block of Alma Road (Richbar area). Third is an outage with 9 customers in the 2000 to 2100 block of Lovelidge Road. (Red Bluff)

Mosure says they also have three smaller outages…

“Less than 5 customers impacted at the 3200 block of Hanson Road. Another one with less than 5 customer impacted, 2100 block of Gabriel Road, and from today the 1500 block of the Barkerville Highway, went out at 8-23 am and there is apparently some sort of object on the line.”

In most cases, the cause of the power outages is trees down across the lines.

Mosure says at the peak on Tuesday afternoon, there were close to three thousand customers in the Quesnel area without power…

“As far as what they accomplished last night. East of Garner Road was 2,341 customers out because trees were down across the wires. It went out at 2-52 yesterday afternoon and was restored by 4 pm. Then there was west of Hayman Crescent and east of Fraser Road, 325 customers, trees down across the lines. It went out at 3-07 pm and was restored by 12-30 am this morning. And there was less than five customers out on the 2100 block of Gabriel Road, wires down. They went out at 10-44 pm. It was restored overnight.”

West Fraser Road was also closed for a while on Tuesday night as BC Hydro crews dealt with a downed power line and a tree across the road.