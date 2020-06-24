Inspector Jeff Pelley of the Williams Lake RCMP said on June 23, 2020, at approximately 5:20 pm the Cariboo Chilcotin Crime Reduction Unit arrested two individuals after stopping a suspect vehicle due to an active firearms investigation.

“A male and female in the vehicle were located in possession of 12 firearms, 8 pellet guns, prohibited magazines, several hundred rounds of ammunition and a quantity of cocaine”. Pelley said. “It was determined the male had an outstanding arrest warrant for theft under $5,000 and both remain in custody pending charge approval with a court appearance on June 24th, 2020”.

“Violence, weapons offenses, and drug trafficking all remain strategic priorities in targetting offenders responsible for this type of behavior”. Pelley said, “We remain dedicated to holding these offenders accountable within our court system to enhance community safety”.