20-year old Colten Roy pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated assault in provincial court on Tuesday.

He is also charged with assault with a weapon and assault.

Roy is due back in court on August 4th for a pre-sentence report.

20-year old Kelly Gerk, facing the same charges, is due back in court on August 6th for an arraignment hearing.

Both men were arrested following an incident in April of last year.

Quesnel RCMP say they received a report of an injured man in the 500 block of Callanan Street at around 4 am on April 12th of 2019.

Police say the man was rushed to G.R. Baker Hospital with severe injuries and was later transported to Vancouver for treatment.

The victim has since been identified as Curtis Spencer.