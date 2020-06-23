One of three people charged in connection with a series of thefts in the South Cariboo has pleaded guilty to a charge of Possession of Stolen Property.

39-year old Eric Fields received a suspended sentence and 14 months probation.

The two other people who are accused, Randi Dewhirst and Loni Fisher, are due back in Supreme Court in Williams Lake on November 23rd for Jury Selection and a Trial.

100 Mile House RCMP say three people were arrested outside the local Service BC Office back in January of 2019

Police say the charges against them were laid following several search warrants at locations in Canim Lake and other areas.

RCMP say they seized a large amount of stolen property.