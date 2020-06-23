The Cariboo received a lot of rain this past Saturday.

We asked Bobby Sekhon, Meteorologist for Environment Canada just how much came pouring down.

“We did set a daily precipitation record for Williams Lake on the 20th, which was Saturday at 11.1 millimeters of precipitation. The record for precipitation for the 19th of June is actually 21 millimeters so just one day earlier and the record goes up by 10 millimeters”.

Sekhon said Quesnel also received a lot of rain that day but it didn’t make it to the top 5 when it comes to the daily amount of precipitation.

He went back to check the stats and found that in Quesnel on June 20th 12 point 4 millimeters of precipitation fell and on the 21st there were 45 point 7 millimeters dating back to 1895

Sekhon said looking at the next 7 days ahead the Cariboo is looking at some sun, some showers, some thunderstorms, a little bit of everything.

“Thursday looks to be a fairly dry day but the next trough comes through the region on Friday when the showers return and there’s a slight chance of showers into the weekend too with temperatures staying within 2 degrees of the average high which is 22 degrees.