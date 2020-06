The Cariboo Regional District Emergency Operations Centre has lifted evacuation alerts, effective immediately today (Monday), for five properties in the Bridge Creek-Houseman Road area.

They are:

6098 Houseman Road

6099 Houseman Road

6104 Houseman Road

6105 Houseman Road

and 6111 Houseman Road

Residents returning home are encouraged to consider that there is still high water and flooding in the area and to use caution.