Quesnel’s Board of Education has endorsed its five year capital plan.

Secretary Treasurer Jennifer Woollends goes over a few of the major projects for 2021-2022…

“We really are trying to do a complete exterior envelope upgrade of Dragon Lake School, we are also requesting replacement buses which we ask for every year, so we have requested five replacement buses just to keep our fleet up to date, and then carbon neutral capital programs, our number one program under that was Nazko elementary is in need of boiler upgrade out at that school.”

Woollends says they will also continue to upgrade the lighting at schools, switching them over to LED lighting.

She says the cost for Dragon Lake is about 800 thousand dollars, while the price tag for the boiler upgrade at Nazko Elementary is in the 380 thousand dollar range.

The total cost of the plan for next year is 35 million 800 thousand dollars, plus the costs of buses and playgrounds.

Those are requests however and include a request for two new schools, one at Red Bluff and another at Voyageur, which they may not get.

The budget has to be into the Ministry by July 15th, and Woollends says they will then hear if they are successful in the spring.