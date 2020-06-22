A motion to that effect was adopted at the last Board meeting on June 17th.

Perry Lofstrom is the District’s Director of Instruction and Human Relations…

“They felt that the pledge offered by the Lieutenant Governor was one that would be a good one for them to follow, so the Board decided in the meeting to do the pledge, the DifferentTogether pledge to fight racism in British Columbia.”

Lofstrom says the Board felt that given the times, it was appropriate to make a statement…

“In the every day work and every day in our society there are elements of racism that happen when people aren’t mindful, and I think we need to be in education mindful about our influence, and about our effect on culture, and we believe that is is a really important issue.”

Lofstrom says they felt that highlighting its position on racism was the first step, and he says it will be communicated throughout the District.

Almost one third of the students in the Quesnel School District are indigenous.