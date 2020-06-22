Category 2 open burning is allowed again in the Central Cariboo, Quesnel and 100 Mile Fire Zones within the Cariboo Fire Centre’s jurisdiction.

The partial rescind went into effect this past Friday (June 19) at noon.

Opening burning within the Chilcotin Fire Zone remains restricted due to the wildfire risk within the region along with the following activities:

Fireworks including firecrackers

Sky Lanterns

Tiki Torches

Air Curtain Burners

Binary Exploding Targets

Burn Barrels or Burn Cages of any size or description

The following activities are allowed within the Central Cariboo, Quesnel and 100 Mile Fire Zone:

The use of sky lanterns

The use of fireworks including firecrackers

The use of burn barrels or burn cages of any size or description

Campfires continue to be allowed throughout the Cariboo Fire Centre.

Category 3 open fires will remain prohibited throughout the Cariboo Fire Centre until September 30th or until the public is otherwise notified.