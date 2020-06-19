Stock image of doctor(Supplied by Pexels) Northern Health is happy with the final results of the Provinces measles

(Files by Justin Madu-MyPGNow)

Northern Health’s President and CEO Cathy Ulrich was among the list of presidents from each Health Authority in British Columbia who issued a joint statement addressing the allegations of racism in the healthcare system.

The racist conduct alleged to have occurred has drawn criticism.

“We were recently made aware of a report of an unacceptable, racist practice that may be occurring in emergency departments in B.C. If true, this activity would be evidence of systemic racism and discrimination, underscoring the significant health disparities Indigenous people in our province experience,” the statement read.

“We fully support the provincial investigation Minister Adrian Dix announced today and are committed to working with the Ministry of Health and Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond on this issue,” it concluded.

An investigation into the racist conduct has been launched.

The full statement can be read online.