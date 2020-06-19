Since Wednesday, crews working in the River Valley have been performing high flow tests with pumped water running it through the sanitary main up at the lagoons.

Director of Municipal Services, Gary Muraca, said earlier this (Friday) afternoon they were going to check the manholes down at the Fraser to see if the flow from the lagoon matches the flow at the Fraser and were waiting for the results.

“Just after one today (Friday) we confirmed that the high flow test water that we were introducing at the lagoons was making its way to the Fraser, at least the vast majority of it. The only way to confirm that is to do a video inspection and that will be the next step so we’ll start video inspections on Monday. Until we can get in there with a camera and inspect the inside of the lines we can’t be sure that there isn’t any kind of holes at the crown or what’s called the spring line but at least we know that 70 to 100 percent is going to where it’s supposed to be going”.

Muraca added they’re now in a position if the velocity of the Williams Lake River falls below 11-point-3 cubic meters per second that they can get that effluent into the pipe and avoid any kind of environmental issues with fish and aquatic habitat.