29-year old Erin Josephy born and raised in Quesnel, is part of BC Businesses’ 30 under 30 list.

Josephy, the founder of Kismet Essentials, says it means a lot to her…

“For me it was pretty exciting, since I launched my business I’ve been reading BC Business and honestly, every year I’ve really looked forward to the 30 under 30 list being released so, I’ve always loved reading everyone’s different stories.”

This was also her last year to qualify as she will turn thirty this year.

Here, Josephy talks a little bit about her business…

“What we do is we sell self care products that are made with all natural and organic ingredients, so things like bath salts and face mist sprays, coffee scrubs. We sell primarily on-line through our website direct to consumers and then also direct to retail stores across the country.”

Josephy’s family owns Richbar Golf and Gardens, but surprisingly she didn’t go to school for business…

“Watching my parents and their experience running their business. I think as a kid you don’t really understand the amount of work that goes into it. I think growing up I was definitely intrigued by the idea of running my business. I liked the idea of having a little bit for freedom and flexibility around that. But when I was in school I actually wanted to be a lawyer growing up and then by the time I got to the end of University, I was not so keen to go back to school, so business was definitely a better fit for me.”

Josephy now lives in Vancouver.