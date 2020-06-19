Grants were given by the provincial government for over 150 projects to support economic development and recreational opportunities in rural communities.

Among the recipients of the grants was the Williams Lake Indian Band.

They received five hundred thousand dollars to build a cannabis production facility.

The 557 square meter facility will have 200 square meters of growing space and will be located on IR#6 next to Indigenous Bloom.

Williams Lake Indian Band Chief Willie Sellars said in a release, “We’re are extremely grateful for the generous support of the province of British Columbia. The last five years have been very challenging for the Cariboo with the Mount Polley disasters, the wildfires of 2017, and now COVID-19 crisis. The Williams Lake Indian Band cannabis cultivation project will help to kick-start our economy, create new jobs, and stimulate tourism. This project represents a huge opportunity for the Williams Lake Indian Band and the Cariboo-Chilcotin”.