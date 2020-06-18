Quesnel Community Foundation wants to help non-profits and charities
-Photo: Quesnel Community Foundation
The Quesnel Community Foundation has come up with some more funding available for non-profit groups and charities in the area.
This one is called an “In our Hearts-Community Response Fund” and the money comes from the Vancouver Community Foundation.
Foundation President Mary Sjostrom…
“It’s funding available for Quesnel and the Cariboo Regional District for all non profit organizations that have been effected by COVID-19. We don’t have a lot of money, it’s a 30 thousand dollar budget that we’ve been given but we’re hoping people will be reasonable with their requests so we can help as many non profits or charities in the Quesnel area with the programs that they’re running, and we know for sure that a lot of them have not been able to bring in any revenue because they’ve had to close their doors.”
Sjostrom says the application process for this one is a lot easier as interested groups just need to go on-line and present them with a letter of intent.
The grants will be dispersed throughout the month of July, so they are hoping to get applications in by the end of this month.
The Foundation announced earlier this month 40 thousand dollars in federal funding.
For that one they are partnering with the United Way, and Sjostrom says they haven’t had a lot of applications locally to date…
“We haven’t had a lot of intake locally on our other grant funding. We’re getting intake from British Columbia and Western Canada, but we would really like to have them form Quesnel and region.”
The deadline for that one is July 27th and she encourages groups to apply.