The Quesnel Community Foundation has come up with some more funding available for non-profit groups and charities in the area.

This one is called an “In our Hearts-Community Response Fund” and the money comes from the Vancouver Community Foundation.

Foundation President Mary Sjostrom…

“It’s funding available for Quesnel and the Cariboo Regional District for all non profit organizations that have been effected by COVID-19. We don’t have a lot of money, it’s a 30 thousand dollar budget that we’ve been given but we’re hoping people will be reasonable with their requests so we can help as many non profits or charities in the Quesnel area with the programs that they’re running, and we know for sure that a lot of them have not been able to bring in any revenue because they’ve had to close their doors.”

Sjostrom says the application process for this one is a lot easier as interested groups just need to go on-line and present them with a letter of intent.