(Files by Catherine Garrett_MyPGNow)

There have been no COVID-19 related deaths for the sixth day in a row, however,19 new cases were identified provincewide today (Wednesday).

BC now has 2,775 total test positives and 168 deaths, of those, 185 are active with 11 in hospital and five in intensive care.

There have been no new cases in Northern Health or Interior Health.

Meanwhile, 2,422 people have recovered, working out to a recovery rate of 87.2 percent.

There have been no new community outbreaks and the outbreak at the Oppenheimer Group produce distributor has now been declared over.

Public health teams continue to provide support for the four ongoing community locations.

There have been two new health-care facility outbreaks, at the Mission Memorial Hospital and Tabor Home in Abbotsford.

The outbreak at Tabor Home and at the Maple Hill long-term care facility announced yesterday are connected to the outbreak at Mission Memorial Hospital.

“These recent health-care outbreaks are very concerning and clearly demonstrate that COVID-19 remains in our communities,” said Provincial Health Officer Doctor Bonnie Henry.

“Mission Memorial is a small hospital, which means services for the local community are now limited to urgent and emergency care only. Public health teams are working hard to contain further spread. While we are monitoring the situation closely, we are hopeful that we have caught these outbreaks in the early stages,” she added.

Breakdown by region:

Vancouver Coastal: 946 (+6)

Fraser: 1,438 (+13)

Island: 130

Interior: 196

North: 65