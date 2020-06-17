The city is losing about 30 thousand dollars a month at the airport right now.

That update comes from Transportation Manager Jon Pucek.

Here, he goes over some of the numbers from May…

“For May movements, our 2019 total was 689, total aircraft movements, and in 2020 that number dropped by about 52 percent down to 330 aircraft movements.”

Pucek says there was zero passenger traffic in May…

“So no passengers. In May of 2019 it was around 13 hundred passengers so that is a significant loss of revenue, probably about 26 thousand dollars.”

Pucek says fuel sales are also down by about 34-hundred dollars compared to a year ago.

He says they’re hoping to see an uptick in July.

Pucek says transit numbers were also down in May…

“HandyDart was down about 85 percent. Only 94 passengers used HandyDart in May. The conventional was down about 44 percent. We had 43 hundred passengers on conventional transit. That was no revenue though as we didn’t collect any fares in April and May.”

Pucek says they are now collecting fares in June.