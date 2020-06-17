Crews continue to repair Cariboo roads that were damaged by Spring Flooding.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure and it’s maintenance contractors have 57 pieces of heavy equipment working to repair impacted sites throughout the region.

A spokesperson for the Ministry says currently there are five low-volume side roads in the Cariboo that remain closed due to flooding however alternate access via the road system is available.

The Ministry says the Quesnel Hydraulic Road remains closed until further notice due to ongoing land instability and that a detour is available via French Road.

They continue to monitor the site and will determine the next steps once the land stabilizes.

The Ministry says damage estimates are forecast to exceed 12 million dollars.

Water levels throughout the Cariboo are being closely monitored to ensure all provincial roadways remain safe for people traveling through the region.

A Ministry spokesperson said the good news is water levels continue to recede, and things have been stable in recent weeks.

The low/mid-elevation snowpacks have melted and the high elevation melt is well underway.