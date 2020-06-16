Health Minister Adrian Dix and Chief Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provide an update on COVID-19 on March 31, 2020

For the fourth straight day, there have been no COVID-19 related deaths in British Columbia, leaving the total at 168.

11 new cases were identified in the past day, one of those considered epi-linked.

There have been no new cases outside of the lower mainland, as Northern Health remains at 65 cases with 64 listed as recovered.

There has been a total of 2,756 cases in the province with 172 active and 89 per cent of test-positive cases now considered recovered.

Doctor Bonnie Henry says updated pandemic modelling is scheduled for next Monday.

Currently, there are 11 people in hospital with the virus, and of those, five are in ICU.

Doctor Henry says indoor based facilities with poor ventilation will continue to remain closed in most cases.

She also says guidelines are being worked on to re-open spas, resorts and recreational sports.

However, she says things like choir practices remain risky.

In the last week, BC has received 242,000 N85 respirators, 1.8 million masks, 251,000 pieces of eye protection, and 1.46 million pairs of gloves noted Health Minister Adrian Dix.