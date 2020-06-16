62-year old Roger Wayne Evans is due back in Supreme Court in Quesnel on February 16th of next year.

He’s charged with one count each of Manslaughter using a Firearm and Careless use of a Firearm.

The charges are in connection with the death of 41-year old Dale Evans.

Quesnel RCMP, responding to a report of an assault, were called to a residence on Nazko Road back in August of 2018.

Upon arrival, police say they discovered the body of an adult male.

A second adult was initially detained at the scene, but was released from custody pending further investigation.

Roger Evans was then arrested and formally charged more than a year later in November of 2019.