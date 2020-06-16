The Quesnel Pride Society is still planning to celebrate this year, but it will be a little different.

Ashley Rodgers is the Society’s Vice President…

“We have requested that, for at least the last week of June, that the City will let us raise the flag in Lebourdais Park, and our hope was for the three of us on the Board to be there or at least two of us so we can go live and post that on Facebook and Instagram of the flag up.”

Rodgers says they are also hosting a contest…

“All you have to do is show us how you’re celebrating pride from a distance in either a video or a photo, and then telling us what pride means to you and we welcome businesses to take part to, maybe a rainbow heart in your window, a flag at your house, an art project or a song to sing, however it is that you celebrate pride and then you just have to e-mail it to us, contact us on Facebook with it, or even Instagram.” Their e-mail address is quesnel.pride@gmail.com The deadline to enter is this Sunday at midnight on June 21st.

Rodgers says their office in the West Park Mall remains closed due to COVID-19 as it is small, but she says their youth and adult support groups are continuing on Zoom.

This year would have been the 6th annual pride parade in Quesnel.