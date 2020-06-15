The evacuation order for one property in the Borland Creek-150 Mile House area issued on April 25th was rescinded earlier this (Monday) afternoon by the Cariboo Regional District.

Residents throughout the CRD are reminded to use caution as banks of rivers, streams, or washout areas may be unstable and dangerous.

The public is asked to stay away from fast-flowing water, as well as road washouts.

If you have concerns about flooding in your area or need sand or sandbags, contact the CRD’s Emergency Operations Centre.