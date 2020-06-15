(Files by Catherine Garrett-MyPGNow)

Over the last 72 hours there have been 36 new cases of COVID-19 say BC Health Officials.

There were 14 recorded Friday, 16 Sunday, and six today (Monday), none in Northern Health, where the total remains at 65 with one active.

There have been 2,745 COVID-19 test positive cases in BC, of those, there are 182 active cases, 13 people in the hospital, and 4 in ICU.

There have also been no new virus deaths over the last three days, leaving the total at 168.

Meanwhile, the Kearl Lake outbreak in Alberta has been declared over and there have been no new community or long term care outbreaks.

There are four health care facilities with active outbreaks remaining.

Dr. Henry says the virus will continue in our communities and it’s easy to lose sight of that based on how well we are doing in the province.

She also says rapid testing needs to take place for anyone with COVID symptoms.

In addition, the ban on gatherings of over 50 people is not going anywhere yet, it will be in place for ‘many months to come’ says Dr. Henry.