Corporal Madonna Saunderson, with North District RCMP, says Andrew Charles Ward was last confirmed to have been seen alive on May 9th at around 7-20 p.m…

“He was last seen at the 4 Mile Store & Coffee Shop on the Barkerville Highway just outside of Quesnel. The video shows the inside of the store, looks to be the cash register area, and shows a gentleman believed to be Mr. Ward approach the cash register with a purchase to make.”

RCMP say Ward was in the company of an individual who was known to him.

It is believed he then departed in his grey Jeep YJ and headed towards the Pinnacles Road area.

Saunderson says Ward’s disappearance is out of character and police and his family are very concerned for his safety…

“ “This is not some random missing person. He is my brother, and I miss him. His family misses him. We are desperate for some resolution. If you have any information, please speak up.”

Saunderson says BC Major Crimes has assumed conduct of the investigation…

“With the assistance of the Quesnel RCMP, the Forensic Identification Section, Air Services, Underwater Recovery teams and the Police Dog Service, they have conducted extensive searches in the Quesnel area.”

Despite all that there is still no sign of Andrew Ward.