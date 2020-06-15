According to a Facebook post by BC’s Conservation Officer Services (BCCOS), an aggressive black bear may be in the Prince George area.

One Prince George resident was walking their dog at Forests For The World on Friday before their pet was attacked and killed by the bear.

Bear spray was used in the incident, and the bear has not been seen since the attack.

BCCOS recommends travelling in groups, keeping pets on-leash, and carrying bear spray or noise-making devices.