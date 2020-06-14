The Williams Lake RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a blue Ford Mustang.

The vehicle was stolen from a residence located on the Williams Lake Indian Band sometime early Thursday morning.

The vehicle is a 2002, 2-door, Ford Mustang. It is blue with rear tinted windows and tribal decals on the sides.

If you have information or if you see this vehicle, please contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211.

If you wish to remain anonymous you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or go online at www.bccrimestopppers.com