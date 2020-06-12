A variety of recovery resources are available for residents in the Cariboo Regional District whose property was impacted by flooding this spring.

Stephanie Masun, a long-term recovery planner with the CRD said after a disaster homeowners can face many obstacles in getting back to normal day to day life when their homes, businesses or properties are impacted by flood-related damages

“The Recovery Manager can help them navigate through the different programs that exist or help them identify where their priorities might be within the different processes that can be on hand for flood recovery”.

Working with a Recovery Manager can help them connect with the right program for them on a case by case basis.

“There are multiple things that can happen during a flood and after a flood that people may need some assistance navigating through,” Masun said, “So yes there are multiple points they may end up being referred to and having some help on organizing that is the role of the Recovery Manager”.

These resources can be accessed through the CRD’s website and the CRD Recovery Manager can be contacted by using the same number as the Emergency Information line 1-866-759-4977 and pressing 2.

Despite having rain in the forecast there’s not that much fear of more flooding in the Cariboo this weekend.

CRD Manager of Communications Chris Keam said what’s happening now is that we’re entering into the tail-end of the freshet and freezing levels are quite high and pretty much all the snow underneath, about 15-hundred meters, has melted and everything from 16-hundred to 19-hundred meters are 38 percent gone.

Keam said the Emergency Operations Centre received the latest updated information earlier this (Friday) afternoon from the BC River Forecast Centre.

“Some of the specific rivers that were mentioned were the Horsefly, the Quesnel, and the Cottonwood. I know Quesnel still has a high streamflow advisory in place and there’s just sorta hopeful right now that we get the 30 to 40 millimetersO of rain over the weekend and not more than that because if we get what’s expected it’s looking pretty good”.

Keam added when they see precipitation or warm temperatures, that additional water in the rivers is slowing the recession of the rivers rather than raising them right now.