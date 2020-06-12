Foundation President Mary Sjostrom says they were successful in getting some one-time funding from the federal government…

“Our Quesnel Community Foundation made an application and was successful for 40 thousand dollars and we’re working very closely with the United Way, in some communities it’s the Red Cross, with us its the United Way. It’s quite unique and there is a collective goal of everyone to try to support Canadians as most we can that have been effected by the COVID-19.”

Sjostrom says they are partnering with the United Way in Quesnel.

She says there is a bit of a time crunch…

“The applications are received between May 19th and July 27th. So the deadline to apply goes to the 27th and then the deadline for us awarding is July 31st, so there’s not much time, but it is an opportunity for many of our organizations and you know, you can’t really point one out over the other because there are a lot of great organizations and charities in Quesnel that support folks and really have suffered as a result of the COVID-19.”

Sjostrom says information on how to apply can be found at quesnelfoundation.ca