EnGold Mines Ltd identified visible gold in bedrock at two new exploration targets at their Lac La Hache Property.

“Just recently, a few days ago, we were able to uncover more of this visible gold lying within quartz veins within the bedrock on surface in brand new areas where we hadn’t explored in the past.” said Rob Shives, Vice President of Exploration for EnGold Mines Ltd.

Shives said in their case at Lac La Hache they’ve been fortunate to recognize for some years now, quartz vein hosted gold where we can actually see the gold. It gives us a lot of enthusiasm because it also has some high-grade portions within these veins.

The new finds were made during the prospecting of gold, polymetallic soil anomalies defined in 2019 within previously unexplored areas.

“We hope to continue to uncover these at surface quartz veins because we now feel that we have a much better idea of where they’re occurring and how to recognize them as these weather surface outcrops.”, Shivers said, “So our plan is to further explore, to try to extend the area of these veins in terms of both strike extent or length of the veins and areas where there may be parallel, multiple veins. So it’s very early days in the new discovery area that we made”.

Shives added that they are very optimistic that they’ll be able to uncover more of these gold-bearing quartz veins.