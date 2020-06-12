Two people, charged in connection with a homicide investigation in Quesnel, have been sentenced in Supreme Court.

34-year old Nathan Doucette and 44-year old Dawn Gunanoot both received a jail sentence of time served and 12 months probation.

For Doucette that amounted to 90 days in jail, and for Gunanoot 56.

Madam Justice MacNaughton handed down the sentence.

Doucette and Gunanoot pleaded guilty to one count each of Assault and Mischief.

The charges are in connection with an incident back on October 1st of 2017.

Quesnel RCMP say they were called to the 800 block of Front Street at around 4 am for a report of an assault on a male and a female.

Doucette was charged with assaulting the male and Gunanoot the female.

At the time, police arrested the female victim for breaching a court imposed condition, but she was later taken to hospital after being examined by Emergency Health Services.

Police say she was then transferred to a larger hospital, where she was pronounced deceased the following morning.