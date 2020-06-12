The Provincial government has confirmed that they are working on trying to find a way to maintain the jobs and operations at C&C Wood Products in Quesnel.

Responding by e-mail to a request from MyCaribooNow, the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development says it is working through their Regional Economic Operations Branch and their Quesnel Forest District office to engage in discussions.

It says those talks involve the municipal government and the Southern Dakelh Nation Alliance, and are focused on business valuation and business assessment resources that could support a public-private partnership or joint venture purchase.

C&C Wood Products filed for bankruptcy back on June 2nd through their appointed trustee PricewaterhouseCoopers after halting operations on May 29th.

The closure of the mill and the logging operation that it runs would impact approximately 200 employees.