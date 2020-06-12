Repair work to the River Valley Trail in Williams Lake due to the Spring flood continues to move in the right direction.

“Contractors made some great progress down in the River Valley and for those that know the area real well we are now at a location that’s right perpendicular to the “Ashtray”, Director of Municipal Services Gary Muraca said, “So that’s where we’re putting in the temporary bridges up to as well as making road repairs and burying the pipes”.

Muraca also shared what work is planned for the days ahead.

“We’re in a section between what we call bridge 4 and 5 where there was considerable damage to the sanitary main, just for exposure, it’s not breached or anything, it doesn’t have any holes in it, but it’s floating in the river. So we’ve had to do major road repairs in that area and we continue along that path for the rest of this week and probably some next week.”